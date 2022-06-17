ACB raids officer’s residence in Kalaburagi

The residence of Thippanna Sirasagi, Women and Child Welfare Department officer, at Akkamahadevi Layout in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid on the residence of Thippanna Sirasagi, Planning Officer in the Women and Child Welfare Department, in Kalaburagi on Friday.

The ACB team raided the officer’s house located in Akkamahadevi layout in KHB Colony and is said to have unearthed large amounts of unaccounted wealth. They seized ₹70,000 in cash, along with 250 grams of gold ornaments, a car, and two motorcycles. Assets such as high-end equipment, insurance policies, and documents related to immovable properties owned by Mr. Sirasagi were also seized.

Mr. Sirasagi, who was earlier posted as Kalaburagi taluk officer in the department, was transferred to Bidar district as Planning Officer following complaints of duping people with false promises of government jobs after taking huge sums of money from them.