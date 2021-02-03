Karnataka

ACB raids PWD official

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau raided the residence of Channabasappa Awati, Junior Engineer, Public Works Department, posted in the Magadi Sub-Division in Kalaburagi on Tuesday and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB raided an apartment at Gokul Bazaar apartment and a residential apartment on Udnoor Road owned by him. The officials also found 23 acres of land at Mugdampur village in Chincholi taluk and three acres of land at Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district. Documents related to his partnership in Khushi Developers apartment at Karuneshwar Nagar in the city were found during the raids.

Meanwhile, the ACB sleuths also conducted raids at the residence of Srinivas Ballari, former Director of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences, on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 12:25:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/acb-raids-pwd-official/article33734742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY