ACB raids PWD official

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau raided the residence of Channabasappa Awati, Junior Engineer, Public Works Department, posted in the Magadi Sub-Division in Kalaburagi on Tuesday and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB raided an apartment at Gokul Bazaar apartment and a residential apartment on Udnoor Road owned by him. The officials also found 23 acres of land at Mugdampur village in Chincholi taluk and three acres of land at Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district. Documents related to his partnership in Khushi Developers apartment at Karuneshwar Nagar in the city were found during the raids.

Meanwhile, the ACB sleuths also conducted raids at the residence of Srinivas Ballari, former Director of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences, on Tuesday.