ACB raids houses, offices of government officials

Officials of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Kalaburagi and Raichur conducted raids on the residences and offices of government officials in Yadgir and Shahapur on Wednesday and recovered important documents, according to sources.

A team from Kalaburagi, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Santosh Bannatti, raided the house of Khandappa Patil, brother of Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department in Shahapur Basavaraj Patil.

Another team of officials raided the house of Assistant Executive Engineer of KBJNL in Kadarapur village in Wadagera taluk Ashok Reddy.

The other team from Bidar raided the government quarters and office of Range Forest Officer of Social Forest in Yadgir Ramesh Kanakatte.

ACB officials inspected property and other wealth-related documents that were detected in the houses of these government officials

The sources said that the raids are still on and that they will be able to give details only after their completion.