ACB raids Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s houses and office

July 05, 2022 09:12 IST

The raids were carried based out based on Enforcement Directorate report on disproportionate assets.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted simultaneous searches on five places belonging to Congress MLA from Chamaranpet constituency, Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday., July 5, 2022.

Five teams of ACB officials carried searches at the house of Zameer Ahmed Khan situated close to Cantonment railway station, a flat at Silver Oak Apartments, guest house at Sadashiv Nagar, GK Enterprises office at Banashankari and National Travels office at Kalasipalya..

The officials recovered documents and are verifying, said sources.