ACB raids B.G. Thimmaiah’s properties in Kadur and Ajjampura districts of Karnataka
Following complaints of possessing assets disproportionate to B.G. Thimmaiah’s known sources of income, the ACB police are conducting searches at his residence at Kadur and his father’s residence at Basur village in Kadur taluk, besides his office at Ajjampura.
The ACB conducted raids on residence and other properties belonging to B.G. Thimmaiah, Second Divisional Assistant attached to Ajjampura Town Municipal Council in Chikkamagaluru district, on Friday.
Following complaints of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the ACB police are conducting searches at his residence at Kadur and his father’s residence at Basur village in Kadur taluk, besides his office at Ajjampura. The police have found documents related to residential properties, commercial buildings, cash and jewellery during the search.
The ACB team is led by DySP Sunil Kumar, Police Inspectors Vinayak Billava, Anil Rathod and Shyamasundar.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.