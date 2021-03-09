ACB raids 28 offices, residences of nine officials across Karnataka

As many as 52 teams are carrying out operations as part of a probe into a Disproportionate Assets case

In a massive operation, Anti Corruption Bureau officials, probing a disproportionate assets case, conducted raids at the residences and offices of nine government officials across Karnataka including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru and Yadgir. As many as 52 teams headed by jurisdictional SPs and DCPs are carrying out raids at 28 places, said officials.

The officials under the scanner include Krishnegowda, project director, Nirmiti Kendra whose residence in Kolar and office Chikkaballapur are being raided; Hanamantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, deputy chief electrical inspector, Belagavi circle; and Subramanya K Vaddar, joint director, town and country planning, Mysuru. Raids are also ongoing at the residences of their relatives, said an ACB official.

Other officials whose houses and offices are being raided are Munigopal Raju, superintendent engineer, Chescom, Mysuru; Channaveerappa, a first division assistant at an RTO office in Mysuru; Raju Pattar, accounts officer, GESCOM,Yadgir; and K M Pratham, deputy director, factories and boilers, Davangere Division.

In Bengaluru, teams are searching the residences and office of Victor Simon, police inspector, BMTF, and K Subramanyam, junior engineer BBMP.

ACB officials have recovered movable and immovable properties as well as gold and silver jewellery. Search operations are ongoing, and we will release more information once they are completed, said a senior ACB official.