ACB raids 14 properties of govt. officials

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and offices of four government officials, including L. Satish Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Department of Commercial Taxes. Raids were conducted in 14 places in Bengaluru and other parts of the State.

They were under the scanner for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income. “ACB has confiscated incriminating documents,” said an ACB official. The houses of L. Satish Kumar in Mysuru and in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, were searched. The other officials raided are N. Ramakrishna, divisional forest officer, Srinivasapura, Kolar; Gopalshetty Mallikarjuna, executive engineer, District Development Cell, Raichur; and Raghappa Lalappa Lamani, assistant engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. in Alamatti Camp, Bagalkote.

A team raided the houses of N Ramakrishna in Bangarpete and Bengaluru as well as those of his relatives and friends. Similar raids were conducted at the house of Gopalshetty Mallikarjuna, a petrol station owned by his wife and a tractor showroom in Raichur.

Meanwhile another team of ACB, raided the house and office of Rangappa Lalappa Lamani , Assistant Engineer in Almatti camp in Bagalakote and recovered documents related to properties.

Investigations are still going on, said a senior police official.