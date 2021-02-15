ACB raid on RTO office

Hassan

15 February 2021 23:31 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau police conducted raids on the office of the RTO in Hassan and seized many documents and cash on Monday. The sleuths conducted search operations in the office and the private shops close to the office at Katihalli on the outskirts of Hassan.

According to a press communiqué from the ACB, the raids were conducted following information that the officers of RTO were taking bribe from the public with the help of middlemen. The ACB staff, during the search operation, till late in the evening recovered ₹1.14 lakh, vehicle documents and various permits from the middlemen and shops close to the office. The search operations would continue, the communiqué added.

Advertising

Advertising