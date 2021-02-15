Karnataka

ACB raid on RTO office

The Anti-Corruption Bureau police conducted raids on the office of the RTO in Hassan and seized many documents and cash on Monday. The sleuths conducted search operations in the office and the private shops close to the office at Katihalli on the outskirts of Hassan.

According to a press communiqué from the ACB, the raids were conducted following information that the officers of RTO were taking bribe from the public with the help of middlemen. The ACB staff, during the search operation, till late in the evening recovered ₹1.14 lakh, vehicle documents and various permits from the middlemen and shops close to the office. The search operations would continue, the communiqué added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 11:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/acb-raid-on-rto-office/article33845442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY