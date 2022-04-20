ACB officers nab traffic inspector accepting bribe

Special Correspondent April 20, 2022 21:45 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday caught a traffic police inspector while she was allegedly accepting a ₹20,000 bribe from a contractor to grant permission for civil work at Chikkajala.

The contractor had to lay an underground GAIL gas pipeline connection at Telecom Layout and sought permission from the traffic police. According to the ACB, the in-charge staff at the station identified as Gangaraju and Amul demanded ₹50,000 from the contractor and asked him to pay ₹20,000 to the inspector.

Unable to pay the bribe, the contractor lodged a complaint with ACB who laid a trap and caught Inspector Hamsaveni red-handed. She has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and taken into custody for further investigations. Amul and Gangaraju are absconding.