January 05, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Over six months after the Congress took charge of the government of Karnataka, it is yet to appoint chairpersons and office-bearers to academies and authorities under the Kannada and Culture Department, rendering them defunct. Artistes and writers have alleged that, with only officials running the show, no new projects are being envisaged.

The government has established a total of 14 academies, six Rangayana (theatre repertory) units, and four authorities to promote and promote arts, literature and culture with specific funding. But with no appointments to posts of chairpersons and other office-bearers, these entities are engaged only in routine activities, such as selection of artistes and troupes for events and festivals such as Mysuru Dasara. Various key activities, including framing guidelines for Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, are stalled.

Why this delay

Recently, the Congress government started the process of appointing heads for State-run corporations and boards. But, the process has been held up because the list was not approved by the party high command. “Until that process is completed, appointments to academies will not take place,” said a source in the Kannada and Culture Department.

P.J. Govindaraju, a folklore artiste and activist, said, “The academies and authorities under the Kannada and Culture Department are not like the authorities working under other departments. These are non-political persons, and those who have contributed to the art and culture of Karnataka. The work of other corporation or boards can be carried out by the government without a chairperson or office-bearers, but not matters of language and culture. Therefore, government should immediately appoint officers to academies and authorities.”

K.N. Nagesh, another folk artiste, said that officials of the department are discriminating in the selection for cultural events held across Karnataka. Selection and remuneration of artistes for district-level programmes should be done by the respective Joint Directors. Instead, the programmes are being outsourced to event management companies, which has led to injustice to local artistes, he alleged, adding that there were also inordinate delay in payments.

Committee not formed

Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa told The Hindu that a committee for selection of chairpersons and office-bearers to the academies and authorities has not been formed.

“Culture and education should be on the list of priorities for any government. The Chief Minister had said that a committee would be constituted to advise on nominations to academies and authorities, but it has not happened. Names should be picked on the basis of cultural achievements, social and regional justice, based on recommendations,” he added.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said, “Selection of chairpersons and office-bearers for various academies is in progress.”