Academics welcome increase in outlay for education sector

February 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The increase in budgetary outlay to the education sector has been welcomed by academics who have described it as appreciable.

B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) and Dean of Faculty of Engineering, VTU said the re-envisioning of teachers’ training through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dipstick survey and ICT implementation will help in improving the teaching and learning exercise and enhance the quality of education.

He said establishment of Artificial Intelligence laboratories in the institutions was a welcome announcement and the Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will not only provide the basic skills required by the youth of India but also the entire industry. The announcement of online training programme and a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will assist students in coping with the learning loss caused by the pandemic.

Welcoming the highest ever budgetary outlay for education sector pegged a ₹1.12 lakh crore, G. Hemantha Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, said it was long overdue and was also inevitable to increase the quality of education. Besides, it was envisaged in the NEP 2020 that outlay should increase from 1.2 per cent of the GDP to 6 per cent of the GDP.

He said bulk of the funding should also be directed towards research and projects in higher educations which has dwindled and is impacting the quality. There are other issues that needs to be addressed including recruitment of teachers without whom research cannot be conducted. Prof. Hemantha Kumar said earlier teachers used to be sanctioned projects and funds used to be released but their numbers have also declined and this should be reversed.

He said when the country has the objective of creating world class institutions, such allocation was necessary and more important it should be utilised properly. The Gross Enrolment Ratio which is hovering around 23 per cent is targeted to be increased to 50 per cent by 2035 and hence increase in allocation is a welcome step, he added..