Academician sees need for skill development in higher education to enhance employability among students

February 08, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the importance of skill development among students, the former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University M. Muniyamma has said that institutions of higher education must focus not just on imparting knowledge but also on helping develop skills among students so that they are ready for employment after the completion of their academic education.

“There are ample opportunities in the 21st century. We must focus on imparting quality education that can help students get better jobs. Foreign universities are oriented to future education, research, extension and job market needs. We should not lag behind. We must come up with new courses designed to fulfil the modern requirements and enhance employability,” she said.

She was speaking at Gulbarga University’s 44th Foundation Day ceremony organised at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on the university campus here on Thursday.

Recalling her tenure at Gulbarga University as Vice-Chancellor, she expressed contentment with the way that the university has developed over the years.

“It was Mysuru University that shaped my academic career. But Gulbarga University was my place of work. I was Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University between 1996 and 1999 and I could develop the university on many fronts just because of the cooperation extended by many stakeholders. Ancient institutions of higher learning Takshashila and Nalanda should be our role models,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar said that he is trying to develop the infrastructure of the university so as to make it stand on par with international institutions.

“When Gulbarga University was formed, all the colleges of Kalyana Karnataka were functioning under it. Now, the university is confined to Kalaburagi district alone. There are 150 colleges under it. Gulbarga University is known for its quality education and research at the national and international level. There are challenges also. We are constantly updating our curriculum to incorporate advanced research and thoughts and enhance our teaching quality so that our students are equipped with advanced knowledge and skills that make them capable of facing challenges in the highly competitive environment,” he said.

Registrar B. Sharanappa said that the university has produced many scientists, researchers and writers who have made significant contribution to society. “The university is offering several courses involving 33 subjects. There are around 15,000 students studying under the university,” he added.

Professors Rajanalkar and K. Lingappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Jyothi Damma Prakash and other academics were present.