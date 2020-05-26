Academic plan for higher education institutions to be announced in June

Bengaluru

26 May 2020

Officials claim only 65-70% of students have access to online classes

The schedule for the next academic year for colleges and examination plan for the current 2019-20 academic year will be announced in the first week of June.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and officials of the Higher Education Department held a review meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the officials claimed that only 65-70% of students have access to online classes. Around 79% of the syllabus portions have been completed. The remaining portions will be completed by the end of the academic year. Students who haven’t accessed online classes have given notes and study material via other social messaging platforms. However, officials admitted that 10% of students have not got the content yet.

There are 3.45 lakh students in government first grade colleges, 1.94 lakh students in universities and their constituent colleges and 3.6 lakh students in unaided colleges.

Proposal on holidays

Department officials said that they have received proposals to cut down holidays for the 2020-21 academic year but are yet to make a decision on the same. “This is to make up for the delay in academic schedule,” an official said.