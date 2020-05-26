Karnataka

Academic plan for higher education institutions to be announced in June

Officials claim only 65-70% of students have access to online classes

The schedule for the next academic year for colleges and examination plan for the current 2019-20 academic year will be announced in the first week of June.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and officials of the Higher Education Department held a review meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the officials claimed that only 65-70% of students have access to online classes. Around 79% of the syllabus portions have been completed. The remaining portions will be completed by the end of the academic year. Students who haven’t accessed online classes have given notes and study material via other social messaging platforms. However, officials admitted that 10% of students have not got the content yet.

There are 3.45 lakh students in government first grade colleges, 1.94 lakh students in universities and their constituent colleges and 3.6 lakh students in unaided colleges.

Proposal on holidays

Department officials said that they have received proposals to cut down holidays for the 2020-21 academic year but are yet to make a decision on the same. “This is to make up for the delay in academic schedule,” an official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 9:17:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/academic-plan-for-higher-education-institutions-to-be-announced-in-june/article31680666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY