Academic Council approves Mangalore University affiliation to five colleges

It gives nod for uniform regulation to offer various certificate, diploma, PG diploma

The Academic Council of Mangalore University, at its meeting on Friday, approved its affiliation to five new colleges for the academic year 2021–22.

The colleges are Anandathirtha College, Pajaka, Udupi; Beary’s Institute of Emerging Sciences, Innoli, Mangaluru; St. Catherine College of Liberal Arts and Science, Mangaluru; I.M.J. Institute of Science and Commerce, Moodlakatte, near Kundapur in Udupi, and Government First Grade Evening College, Car Street, Mangaluru.

Of them, Anandathirtha College has proposed to change its name to Sri Sri Vishvesha Tirtha College which offers BCom and BSc courses. The Beary’s Institute of Emerging Sciences offers BCA and vocational courses in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, and Cyber Security. The St. Catherine College of Liberal Arts and Science imparts BCom and BCA; IMJ Institute of Science and Commerce offers BCom and BCA courses and the Government First Grade Evening College is offering BCA and BCom courses.

Co-education

The council approved to the proposal of St. Agnes College, an autonomous institution offering education to only girls in the undergraduate courses in the city, to start co-education in undergraduate courses from the academic year 2022–23. The college, which has ‘A-plus’ grade from the NAAC, has completed 100 years. The college has been offering co-education in postgraduate courses from the past 15 years.

It approved a uniform regulation to offer various certificate, diploma and postgraduate diploma. Presently, each of these courses are governed by different regulations.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya told the council that different regulations gave scope for many confusions both administratively and in the announcement of results. Hence it was decided to frame a common regulations governing the three courses to bring uniformity.

Accordingly, the percentage of marks for declaring class will be first class with distinction 70% and above; first class 60% and above but less than 70%; second class 50% and above but less than 60%; and pass class 40% and above but less than 50%.

NEP

Referring to the implementation of the New Education Policy in the degree colleges from the 2021–22 academic year, the Registrar (Administration) C.K. Kishor Kumar told the council that the university recently conducted taluk-level workshops to address the issues and provide clarity to teachers. Still some issues are pending which requires clarity from the Government, he said.

The recent interim order of the High Court of Karnataka which said that learning Kannada should not be made mandatory to students under the NEP would be communicated to all colleges, he said.