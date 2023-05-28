HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AC electric buses introduced on Shivamogga-Bengaluru route

May 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced AC electric bus (e-bus) services on the Shivamogga-Bengaluru route. The first bus was flagged off on Saturday.

The Shivamogga division of KSRTC, in a press release on Saturday, said the corporation allotted 10 e-buses to the division. Of them, one had been deployed on the route. The remaining would be put on the same route soon. The fare is ₹600 per head. People can book the tickets online at: https://awatar.ksrtc.in, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.