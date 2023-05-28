AC electric buses introduced on Shivamogga-Bengaluru route

May 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced AC electric bus (e-bus) services on the Shivamogga-Bengaluru route. The first bus was flagged off on Saturday.

The Shivamogga division of KSRTC, in a press release on Saturday, said the corporation allotted 10 e-buses to the division. Of them, one had been deployed on the route. The remaining would be put on the same route soon. The fare is ₹600 per head. People can book the tickets online at: https://awatar.ksrtc.in, according to a press release.