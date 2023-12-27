ABVP stages protest in Raichur seeking release of full scholarship to students

December 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Yadgir

Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) has demanded that the State government release full scholarship without making any deduction for students from poor worker families.

Staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Raichur on Wednesday, the students, who came together under the banner of the ABVP for the protest march, demanded that the State government release the scholarship amount to the beneficiaries without any deduction.

ABVP city unit secretary Bheemesh Sagar said that the State government has decided to deduct 60% in scholarship and withhold release of the amount that was fixed by the previous BJP government.

“The students from poor worker families do not have sufficient family sources to pursue their education. Therefore, the government should release the scholarship to them without making any deduction,” he urged.

Pandurang More, Suresh Yadav, Ranganath Yadav, Mahesh, Manasa, Radha, Shashikala and others were present.