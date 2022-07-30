Karnataka

ABVP activists barge into Karnataka Home Minister’s residence, FIR lodged against 30

Police personnel detain ABVP activists as they protest at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra seeking ‘justice’ for slain BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj Bengaluru July 30, 2022 16:18 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 16:30 IST

In an embarrassing turn of events for the BJP and the state government, a group of activists from the party's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's official residence in the City on Saturday, demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, who they alleged had a role in the murders of Hindutva activists.

Also read: Analysis | BJP has a Karnataka-sized problem, and it’s all an inside job

Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP that are dominated by youths — such as Yuva Morcha, social media cell, which has seen hundreds of resignations in protest, and now the ABVP taking to the streets — following the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru, recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP that are dominated by youths following the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru, recently | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Jnanendra was not at home when the activists came. They barged into the house and had an altercation when the police stopped them. Activists shouted slogans protesting the inaction against culprits in the murders of Hindutva activists. They were later detained. The J. C. Nagar Police have registered an FIR against 30 ABVP activists. They are yet to be released.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Mr. Jananedra said he understood the anguish of ABVP activists and he would himself call and meet with them. "The government is also thinking on the lines of proscribing PFI and its affiliates," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mangalore
Related Articles
Read more...