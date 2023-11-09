ABVP condemns State govt. for failure to release scholarship amount to students

November 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) has condemned the State government for depriving students of education by not releasing scholarship amount to them on time.

Staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur on Thursday, leaders of the ABVP said that the State government has been playing politics when it comes to releasing scholarship amount to students who have enrolled themselves for pursuing their education.

These students have also submitted applications to the departments of Backward Classes Welfare, Agriculture, Social Welfare, AYUSH, Technical Education, among others, seeking scholarship amount, they said.

However, the State government has failed to releas their scholarship amount to them on time, they said.

“The State government’s decision is directly hitting the educational life of talented students from poor families and depriving them of their education,” they added.

Urging the State government to release scholarship amount to the nearly four lakh students for 2022-23, they said that it [government] should ensure that education of such students is not affected.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

ABVP organising secretary Pandu More and others were present.

