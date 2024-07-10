ABVP condemns delay in issuing bus pass for students, releasing scholarships

Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) will stage protests in front of the offices of the district in-charge Ministers across the State on Friday, seeking redressal of various problems being faced by students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, State secretary of ABVP Sachin Kulageri said that because of delay in timely issuing of bus passes, students have been forced to stay away from classes.

He said that as there has been a delay in issuing bus passes keeping in mind the academic calendars of various universities in the State, students have been forced to buy bus tickets to attend classes or stay back home till bus passes are issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should introduce a system wherein bus passes are issued according to the academic calendars of the respective universities, he demanded.

Mr. Kulageri said that because of the introduction of Shakti scheme, more number of women are travelling by buses resulting in students not being able to catch buses and instances of footboard travelling have increased putting the lives of students at risk. So the government should increase the number of buses, he said.

He said that the State government has failed to provide timely admissions to hostels. Consequently, outstation students are finding it difficult to get accommodation. As the admission process for hostels has extended for nearly three months after the start of the academic year, many students, especially those from the rural areas, are facing hardships, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has also failed to release the scholarship amount to students for the last academic year. As a result, poor meritorious students who are dependent on scholarships for continuation of education are suffering, he said, demanding the immediate release of scholarships.

Mr. Kulageri said that to press for the fulfilment of these and other demands, the ABVP office-bearers along with students will hold protests in front of the offices of Ministers across the State and submit memoranda.

To a query, he said that in some parts, the district units of the ABVP have shown lethargy in holding protests on the NEET issue. But, they will soon hold protests on that issue too, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.