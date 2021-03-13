ABVP alleges ‘malpractices’ at educational institutions

Demanding a detailed investigation into the alleged sale of B.Ed seats by some educational institutions, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Dharwad on Saturday.

They said that while Karnataka was known for quality education across the country and had become a model for other States, a few institutions were involved in malpractices,bringing disrepute to the whole State by selling seats to ineligible candidates.

They alleged that some institutions were indulging in malpractice to enable candidates to get degree certificates, especially those who had failed to attend classes and take up assignments. They also alleged that these institutions were even fleecing students who had secured seats under government quota by demanding additional fees.

The protesters alleged that even the submission of assignments required under the B.Ed course was being done by the institutions for additional charges. They urged the government to order a detailed inquiry.