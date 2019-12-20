ABVP activists take out rally in Belagavi

ABVP activists took out a rally in Belagavi on Friday, defying prohibitory orders under Section 144, to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A large number of students walked through Hindwadi holding the tricolour and saffron ABVP flags.

They shouted slogans against organisations which were protesting against the Union Government that brought in CAA.

After they had walked a significant distance, some police officers arrived at the spot and asked them to stop. But the protesters did not listen to them and began arguing with them. Some of the protesters were taken into custody.