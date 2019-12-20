ABVP activists take out rally in Belagavi

ABVP activists took out a rally in Belagavi on Friday, defying prohibitory orders under Section 144, to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A large number of students walked through Hindwadi holding the tricolour and saffron ABVP flags.
They shouted slogans against organisations which were protesting against the Union Government that brought in CAA.
After they had walked a significant distance, some police officers arrived at the spot and asked them to stop. But the protesters did not listen to them and began arguing with them. Some of the protesters were taken into custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.