ABVLM opposes social and economic survey

March 02, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Prabhakar Kore, vice-president of the Akhila Bharatiya Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha (ABVLM) and president of KLE society, has opposed the social and economic survey prepared by the State Commission on Backward Classes submitted to the State government. He described the survey as a caste census.

“The Veerashaiva Lingayat community strongly condemns the data collected by the commission as it is unscientific. We would have accepted it if it was based on facts. It is not. It is politically motivated. We feel that no one should play politics over caste,” he said.

The commission members have not met every resident of the State. They have given unscientific figures in haste. The government should carry out the exercise with transparency, commitment and dedication.

Mahasabha Belagavi district president Rathnaprabha Bellad and other office-bearers have also opposed it, said a release.