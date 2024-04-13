GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Absentee voters on essential services to cast postal ballot

April 13, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The postal voting centre has been opened at the deputy commissioner’s office here to facilitate the absentee voters on essential services (AVES) to cast their ballot for the Mysuru Lok Sabha polls.

The postal voting centre has been established in room number 10 in the basement of the deputy commissioner’s office on Bannur Road and the AVES can make use of the facility for casting their postal ballot from April 19 to 21.

A press release said here that the postal voting centre will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 19 to 21. Therefore, the AVES can make use of the arrangement and cast their postal ballot at the centre on the said dates, said Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra.

