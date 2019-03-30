Absence of JD(S) leaders triggers speculation on coalition amity

The absence of senior JD(S) leaders in a coalition party meeting held in the city on Friday to chalk out the campaign strategies for the Lok Sabha elections has triggered fresh speculations over the Congress-JD(S) relationship in the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Though Coalition Coordination Committee chairman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah turned up for the meeting, it turned out to be an address to his own party workers as the JD(S) leaders of the region were not present.

While the Minister for Higher Education G.T. Deve Gowda was out of Mysuru to attend a private function, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh chose to be in Mandya to campaign with party candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The Congress bigwigs were left red-faced in the absence of senior JD(S) leaders and drew comfort in the presence of a few councillors from that party and conducted the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Siddaramaiah was asked about the lack of bonhomie among the coalition partners in Mysuru but was quick to deny it. “The election and campaign process has just begun and as the days go by there will be greater coordination between the two,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said Mr. Deve Gowda was constantly in touch with him and had indicated that he would not be able to attend Friday’s meeting as he was out of town for a private function. He has promised to join the campaign on his return to Mysuru, he said.

When contacted, a JD(S) party functionary said the speculations about a continuing rift within the coalition partners was a media creation and it was only coincidence that the two leaders – Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda and Mr. Mahesh – were not in the city.

It is pertinent to recall that Mr. Mahesh had cautioned that the JD(S) support to the Congress in Mysuru would hinge on their support to Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya.

But JD(S) councillor K.V. Mallesh, said these issues had been resolved and the rank and file of the party had been asked to work hard for the victory of the Congress candidate C.H. Vijayashankar. “It is in the interest of the party workers to adhere to the directives of the party high command as once the results are out, the booth-wise voting analysis will clearly indicate whether the local leadership has abided by the decision of the party leadership or not,” said Mr. Mallesh.

Mr. Vijayashankar said it was true that there were some hiccups but they were bound to be there in the initial stages. This is the first time that there is a unified candidate in a constituency where both the parties have a strong base. “But within the next two days, these minor irritants and wrinkles would be ironed out and both the Congress and the JD(S) would campaign extensively in Mysuru and Kodagu districts,” he added.