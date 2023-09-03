HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Absence of distress formula: Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha blames successive State governments

If the government is unable to provide water to the standing crops, a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers, says the Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha leaders

September 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha leader Prasanna Gowda and other leaders at a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday.

Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha leader Prasanna Gowda and other leaders at a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha said that the blame for absence of a ‘distress formula’ over sharing of Cauvery waters whenever monsoon fails rests squarely at the doorstep of successive governments in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, September 3, Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha’s General Secretary Prasanna N. Gowda said the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, in its final verdict, has clearly given a provision for a distress formula on the basis of rainfall. Yet, successive governments in the State had failed to work out such a ‘distress formula’ to tide over the crises that raises it’s ugly head whenever there is poor rainfall.

He accused the successive governments in Karnataka as well as the Centre of sacrificing the interests of people of the State to protect their political interests.

The 28 MPs of Karnataka too had failed to protect the interests of the State’s farmers even through Karnataka had been at the receiving end of injustice over sharing of Cauvery waters, he alleged.

No serious efforts appear to have been made to convince the Secretary to the Government of India’s Water Resources Ministry about the ground situation in Karnataka, he said.

Even though records show that 130 taluks had been suffering from drought, the State government has failed to officially declare a drought in these areas and take up urgent relief measures. Along with financial assistance from Centre under NDRF, the State government should also provide compensation to the farmers immediately, he said.

The farmers in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka had sown crops on assurance of the State government before the Irrigation Consultative Committee. But, now in view of the non-availability of water, there is a threat to these crops.

If the government is unable to provide water to the standing crops, a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers, the Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha leaders said.

With just 7.5 tmc feet of water available in KRS reservoir, the Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha leaders wondered how the authorities will fulfill even the requirement of drinking water to households and industries in the Cauvery basin.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.