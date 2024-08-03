GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abraham warns of defamation suit

Published - August 03, 2024 06:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

T.J. Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, said on Friday that Mr. Siddaramaiah should have answered the content of the show-cause notice issued by the Governor rather than use “defamatory” language to vilify the complainant.

“He should withdraw the statement against me and tender an apology in his interest. Otherwise, I will file a criminal defamation case against him,” he warned. “Whatever happens, I will fight the case legally,” he said in a video message and advised Mr. Siddaramaiah also to fight the case legally “like a statesman”.

