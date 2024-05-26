ADVERTISEMENT

Above normal pre-monsoon rain in all districts of State

Updated - May 26, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The perceptible fall in temperature across the State — which was reeling under unprecedented heatwave till the first week of May — is owing to pre-monsoon showers that were both uniform and widespread.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 26 districts received rainfall which is 60 per cent more than the normal and categorised as “Large Excess”, while five districts received rainfall which is 20 per cent to 59 per cent above normal and classified as ‘’Excess’’ category. This is for the period from May 1 to 26.

There is no district that comes under normal or deficient category. Districts of southern Karnataka such as Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru have received more copious rainfall compared to regions in northern Karnataka.

Mysuru received 240.9 mm of rain between May 1 and 26, which is 144 per cent above normal while Hassan received 240.3 mm of rain and it is 202 per cent above normal.

Districts with heavy rain during the period include Chamarajanagar (193.2 mm), Mandya (197.5 m m), Bengaluru Urban (148.5 mm), Bengaluru Rural (146.5 mm), Tumakuru (180.1 mm), and Kodagu (270.2 mm) among others.

The coastal belt too has received rains that is above normal as also north and central Karnataka regions, shoring up hopes of normal monsoon from June.

