About 700 forestry students begin indefinite stir at Freedom Park

February 26, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Around 700 students from all the three forestry colleges of the State began an indefinite protest in Freedom Park from Monday seeking that forestry sciences degree should be prescribed as minimum qualification for filling posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Range Forest Office, and Assistant Range Forest Officer.

The students, who have come from the Forestry colleges in Ponnampet, Sirsi, and Iruvakki, are demanding that the Forest Department should earmark these posts to the forestry science graduates on the lines of the Agriculture Department earmarking certain posts for the graduates of agricultural courses.

They are upset over the reservation with respect to the RFO posts being slashed from the earlier 75% to 50%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the students have been trying to meet the Forest Minister and other government representatives concerned, the meeting is yet to take place. The protesting students told The Hindu that they would try to meet the Minister on Tuesday and appeal to political leaders to take up their issue.

Meanwhile, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna called on the students and interacted with them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.