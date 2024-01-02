About 400 applications to withdraw cases are before government: Home Minister

January 02, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has received 300 to 400 applications from various quarters to withdraw cases lodged against many persons, including Kannada activists and farmers, and that the government will decide on them based on guidelines laid down, Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said.

Not on suo moto basis

“We do not take back any cases on suo moto basis. About 300 to 400 applications, including that of farmers, have come. The decision to take back the cases will be based on set parameters,” the Home Minister told presspersons here on Tuesday.

His statement came after his reaction was sought about taking back cases filed against Kannada activists. The Minister also refuted allegations that police were harassing the families of Kannada activists, and said that only those who were needed for investigation have been asked to come to the police station or officials had visited homes of such people.

By Cabinet sub-committee

Mr. Parameshwara said that the decision to withdraw cases are taken by a Cabinet sub committee headed by him based on the recommendations of the officials. “Officers go through individual cases and recommend whether cases can be taken back of not. Parameters exist on which decision is taken. There have been instances when cases are not withdrawn following which cases continue in courts.”

Responding to the BJP allegations that Hindutva activists were being targeted ahead of the inauguration of Sri Rama Mandira in Ayodhya, the Home Minister said that all the old cases were being reviewed across the State.

Among 32 cases

“In this particular instance, the old cases against those activists were part of the 32 old cases that can be taken to a logical end. They could be punished or released. Are there not Hindus in other cases? Why are they not being compared? It is not right to politicise everything. Let the law take its course and the law of the land will prevail uniformly for all. I would have agreed with their allegations if it was an isolated case,” he said.

The Home Minister also said that the old cases are being reviewed locally as part of routine functioning of the police, and that there is no government interference.