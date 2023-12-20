About 35 senior Congress legislators likely to be appointed heads of boards, corporations

December 20, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Congress high command has reportedly cleared the names of 35 senior legislators for appointing them as heads of the government-owned boards and corporations in Karnataka.

Sources in the Congress said it was decided that only senior party MLAs and MLCs would be appointed to the posts. “No first-time MLAs will be appointed as the chairperson of the boards and corporations,” sources maintained.

Following frustration among leaders, especially MLAs who have been denied Ministerial berths, over the delay in the appointment of heads to about 80 government-owned boards and corporations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited New Delhi to hold talks with Central leaders of the Congress and finalise the list of appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

They held talks with senior leaders of the party and agreed to appoint only senior legislators as heads to boards and corporations. The names of the MLAs would be announced in a couple of days, sources said.

The Chief Minister maintained that only senior MLAs would be appointed to Boards and Corporations in the first phase. The party workers would get their due only after the 2024 general elections. Mr. Shivakumar said appointments to boards and corporations would be made in three phases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.