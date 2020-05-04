About 200 Karnataka students preparing for IAS exams stranded in Delhi

About 200 students from Karnataka, who are in New Delhi to get coaching for civil service examinations, are stranded due to the lockdown and are frantically trying to return to their native places.

Most of these civil service aspirants, who are residing in IAS coaching hub of Karol Bagh and New Rajendra Nagar, have completed their annual coaching classes and want to return home as the civil service examinations have been put off.

But they allege that applications of almost all, barring a handful of students, have not been considered for returning home when they uploaded their details on Karnataka government’s online forum. They also allege that their efforts to reach out to the two nodal officers from Karnataka who are in charge of New Delhi have not yielded any results as their mobiles are constantly engaged.

Speaking on behalf of all stranded students, Kavana Gowda J., who hails from Bengaluru, said their efforts to seek Delhi government’s help too did not materialise as its authorities advised them to contact the home state government.

“All of us are staying here either in rooms or apartments on a twin/triple sharing-basis. It has become difficult to spend even a day here as it is tough to source groceries and other essentials. There is no point continuing here as the libraries, on which we depend for studies, too are closed,” she said.

Also it has become tough for many students, who have completed their coaching schedule, to continue to stay in New Delhi as it is a financial burden. “Each of us spend anywhere from ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 a month on rent alone,” she said, while appealing to the Karnataka government to help them return home.

These students hail from different parts of Karnataka and a majority of them are in the age group of 21 to 27