About 20 persons hospitalized in Mysuru following gas leakage

About 20 persons were rushed to hospitals after inhaling gas leaked from cylinders in a scrap yard in Hale Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru in the evening on June 7.

Sources in the Health Department said the affected persons complained of respiratory distress, cough and discomfiture in the throat and chest after inhaling the gas, suspected to be chlorine, that had been leaked from the cylinders in a scrap yard in the locality.

The residual gas in the cylinders is believed to have escaped from the cylinders during their handling at the scrap yard.

The affected persons, who complained of symptoms like difficulty in breathing, besides throat and chest discomfiture, were rushed to different private hospitals in the vicinity and the Government District Hospital for treatment. “The affected persons underwent treatment and the situation is under control”, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra visited the scrap yard on Friday night to take stock of the situation.

A case has been booked against the merchant running the scrap yard in N.R. Police station. The sale of the cylinders without emptying the gas, and the rules to be followed during the process of handling the cylinders at the scrap yard is expected to come under focus of investigation.

Meanwhile, health workers were going around the locality, asking residents if they were experiencing any other symptoms. An ambulance had been stationed in the area to rush people requiring immediate medical attention to the hospitals.

Meanwhile, officials said they were planning to neutralize all the cylinders stored in the scrap yard to ensure that residual gas, if any, in them is removed.

