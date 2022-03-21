About 2 lakh land survey applications pending in Karnataka

Government to rope in 3,000 private surveyors, plans to recruit 700 surveyors

The Karnataka Government plans to bring down pendency of applications seeking survey of farm land from two lakh to zero in about six months.

While replying to Congress member Dr. Yatindra during Question Hour in the Assembly on March 21, Revenue Minister R. Ashok blamed shortage of surveyors for the huge pendency of applications seeking land survey. The government is considering taking up direct recruitment of about 700 surveyors.

Presently, Karnataka has 3,379 surveyors in the Survey Department against the sanctioned strength of 4,020. The State has 2,685 licensed (private) surveyors. The government has taken up the process of appointing an additional 3,000 licensed surveyors to fight manpower shortage in the department, he explained.

Earlier, the private surveyors were barred from taking up boundary survey of farm land. This too led to delays. The government amended the legislation to allow private surveyors to conduct boundary survey too.