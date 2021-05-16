About 12 km stretch of beachfront in Mangaluru North ravaged by raging sea waves

MANGALURU

16 May 2021 12:04 IST

Administration shifts affected families to relief centres

Coastal belt in Dakshina Kannada district for a length of about 12 kilomeres, from Kulai to Sashithlu, to the North of Mangaluru, was ravaged by raging waves of the Arabian Sea under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae since Saturday.

Major portions of fisheries roads along this stretch have been damaged along with adjacent buildings and houses. The NITK beach road between Surathkal Light House and NITK Beach, was completely cut off following the onslaught of the waves.

With the sea continuing to be rough on Sunday too, the district administration has taken steps to move families living along the fisheries road in Sasihitlu, Hosabettu, Meenakaliya, Panambur, Ullal and Ullal Someshwar to relief centres.

As many as 100 people from Sasihitlu, where major part of the beach has been eroded, have been moved to the relief centre. As many as 50 people near Ullal Masjid, 30 from Kotepura Ullal, 33 from Hoige Bazar, and 14 persons each from Panambur and Someshwar have been moved to relief centres.

Apart from 16 hostel blocks of National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, relief centres have been opened at 25 places in the northern part of the city. It includes Shrinivas Mallya Charitable Trust's Community Hall in Surathkal, NITK High School, Kunal Bhavan in Tatambail, Govindadasa College Surathkal, Vidyadayini School Surathkal, Cyclone Centre in Hosabettu, Angaragundi Government Higher Primary School in Baikampady, and Womens Polytechnic in Bondel.

Residents have expressed concerns over movement of vehicles on the fisheries road from the Light House to NITK beach where the sea water was close to the road. Part of fisheries road in Sasihitlu and Kulai have been damaged.