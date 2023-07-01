About 1,000 PSI posts will have to be filled up in Karnataka, says Home Minister

July 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday said the State government needs to recruit about 1,000 Police Sub Inspectors (PSI) in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Parmeshwara said the State government will soon take a decision on recruitment of 400 PSIs in addition to recruiting about 3,500 to 4,000 constables. A decision on the stalled recruitment of 545 PSIs will be taken on the basis of direction of the High Court, which is looking into the matter after a scam was exposed.

He said the department will face a shortage of SIs when the existing personnel are promoted as Inspectors. Apart from the recruitment of 545 PSIs, there is a requirement of another 400, taking the total shortage to around 1,000 PSIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the investigation into the PSI scam is under way, Mr. Parameshwara said the HC had stayed the government’s decision to hold a re-examination even as candidates were bringing pressure on the State government for completing the recruitment process. The matter is expected to come up in the HC on July 5 when the State government has to make its submission and inform its stand to the Advocate General and take further action based on the court’s directions, he said.

Mr Parameshwara said the State government, which will review the Auradkar Committee Report on the salaries of police personnel, will enforce the weekly off to them. “They need rest both mentally and physically. We will enforce the weekly off system,” he assured.

Additional wages for night duty will also be given, he assured. However, he said it may be difficult to implement the Auradkar Committee report in toto. But, the State government will examine the report in the coming days, he assured.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Parameshwar arrived in Mysuru along with his family members and offered prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills.

The Home Minister, who had breakfast at the residence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, also called upon Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the Mysuru palace and Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami at the mutt premises in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.