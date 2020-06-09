Abortion in COVID-19 ward leads to tension

09 June 2020 22:58 IST

The incident of a 36-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, losing the foetus in the COVID-19 ward of OPEC hospital at Raichur led to tension in the hospital on Tuesday.

Her relatives alleged that she was bleeding for two days, but doctors on duty did not respond properly and provide immediate treatment. She was shifted only following a strong demand by other patients in the ward. A native of Kotiggudda village in Deodurg taluk, the woman had returned from Maharashtra and was shifted to OPEC hospital after she tested positive on May 23.

However, Basavaraj Peerapur, director of RIMS, denied the allegation. He said she was suffering from hyper-thyroidism and was being treated for it. Doctors treated her when she started bleeding on June 6, he said. She was shifted to RIMS on June 8 and she is recovering, he said.

R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, said he has sought a detailed report from the director of RIMS and added that disciplinary action would be taken if there were lapses.