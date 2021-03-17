‘Abhiyentararu’ theatre festival from today

‘Abhiyenthararu’, a theatre of engineers, is celebrating its 28th anniversary by holding a four-day ‘Ranga Utsava’ in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru, here from Thursday.
The festival will feature four best theatre productions and music programmes from outstanding singers, at Kirurangamandira on the premises of Kalamandira.
Noted theatre personality M.S. Sathyu will inaugurate the Ranga Utsava at Kalamandira at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Channappa, Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture, will be present.
Theatre enthusiasts will be treated with “Ranga Sangeetha” besides ‘Tatva Pada’ singing on March 20 and ghazal singing on March 21.
Since its inception in 1993, ‘Abhiyentararu’ has to its credit 22 theatre productions which had been staged in various events across the State. It is reckoned to be the only theatre group comprising engineers having passion for theatre. The institute has been trying its best to attract the youth towards theatre, a note from it said.
The plays to be staged at the festival are – Simhachalam Sampige (Kannada) on March 18; Khidki (Hindi) on March 19, and Malavikagnimitra (Kannada) on March 20. The festival will conclude with the presentation of Centre for Film and Drama, Bengaluru English production ‘Investigation – SBC’, adapted and directed by Prakash Belawadi.
