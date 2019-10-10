Abhimanyu to head hunt

Abhimanyu, who was among the 10 elephants in the Vijaydashmi procession in Mysuru on Tuesday, has no respite. He has been put in charge of the combing operation to nab the elusive tiger at Chowdahalli Hundipura in Bandipur where a farmer was mauled to death.

Abhimanyu was in Mysuru for the last 40 days going through the daily grind of marching along the procession route, twice a day along with other elephants, carrying a 750-kg sandbag — the weight of the golden howdah which was carried by Arjuna. He too had to be trained to withstand the weight as he was the standby elephant. Now, he has set off to Bandipur where three other elephants are already present.

Abhimanyu’s presence inspires confidence in the staff of the Forest Department as he is reckoned to be an expert in combing operations, and is not given to panic at either rampaging elephants or roaring tigers. He was also among the team of elephants that had to help capture a few wild elephants that were on the rampage in the Ambikapur district (now in Chhattisgarh). Thought to be a mission impossible, Abhimanyu, along with other elephants from the Dasara camp, subdued and helped capture the wild herd and returned triumphant.