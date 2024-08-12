Abhimanyu is howdah jumbo, other elephants finalised

Abhimanyu will be the lead tusker in this year’s Dasara festivities as it will carry the famed 750-kg golden howdah.

It will be leading the first batch of elephants that are going to march to Mysuru on August 21 from their respective jungle camps as part of Gajapayana. The final list of Dasara elephants includes Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Gopi, Bheema, Prashantha, Dhananjaya, Surgreva, Hiranya, Rohita, Ekalavya, Kanjan, Lakshmi, Varalakshmi, Lakshmi from Doddharave, Harsha, Aiyappa, Parthasarathi and Maladevi.

Nine elephants will be part of the first batch that will set out for Mysuru on August 21 and the second batch of five elephants will arrive here at a later date. On arrival, the elephants, under the supervision of the forest officers, will train them for the Jamboo Savari on the day of Dasara finale.

Lakshmi, 52, from Doddaharave, Hiranya, 46, from Ramapura, Rohit, 21, from Ramapura, and Kanjan, 24, from Dubare took part in Dasara for the first time last year. This is their second Dasara outing.