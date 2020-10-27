Abhimanyu carries golden howdah with precision and ease

The 54-year-old Abhimanyu pulled off the big task of carrying the 750 kg golden howdah in his maiden attempt with precision and ease at this year’s Jamboo Savari at the palace here on Monday.

Though he has been taking part in Mysuru Dasara for over 20 years now, the task of carrying the howdah was new. Known for its mastery in forest operations, Abhimanyu succeeded in seeing the job through with sheer stateliness, drawing accolades.

Impressively decorated as the lead elephant, Abhimanyu, who emerged as the successor to Arjuna - who turned 60 this year and was retired from the Dasara task after eight years of carrying the howdah with finesse and perfection, was the cynosure of all eyes at the Vijayadashami procession on Monday.

The good-natured jumbo waited for the artists to complete their embellishment on its trunk, head and legs. Four other elephants too were specially decorated being the star attractions of the event. Since its arrival here from the forest camp, Abhimanyu, who was the frontrunner when the Forest Department was looking for the successor to Arjuna, successfully underwent weight training so that it was fully prepared for the big day. When Arjuna was the lead elephant, Abhimanyu used to carry weights during the daily rehearsals as a stand-by and therefore the task was not that difficult for the tusker.

After the successful Dasara sojourn, the gentle giants – Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Gopi, Vijaya and Kaveri – are expected to return to their respective camps with their mahouts and kavadis for next year’s Dasara.

The Forest Department officials took special care and precautions for the jumbos and the administration has extended special gratitude to the mahouts and kavadis for their efforts in making it a successful Dasara.