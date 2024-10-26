Abhimanigala Balaga to organise photo exhibition and release book on 700 freedom fighters from KK region

To commemorate the 149th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the members of Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagara Abhimanigala Balaga will release a book on freedom fighters from the Kalyana Karnataka region and also organise a photography exhibition in Kalaburagi on October 31.

Girishgowda B. Inamdar, president of the Abhimanigala Balaga, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that the exhibition would display photographs of 700 persons from Kalyana Karnataka region who had contributed to the emancipation of Kalyana Karnataka region (earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka region) from the Nizam rule. The exhibited pictures will have a brief description with details of their achievements, gathered from official and family sources.

Dakshayani S. Appa, chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, would preside over the function.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil would inaugurate the exhibition, and Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre would release the book on the freedom fighters.

The Balaga would also confer the ‘Kalyana Kayaka Ratna’ Award to eight persons for their contributions in various fields.