GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abhimanigala Balaga to organise photo exhibition and release book on 700 freedom fighters from KK region

Published - October 26, 2024 10:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Girishgowda Inamdar, president, Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagara Abhimanigala Balaga. addressing mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Girishgowda Inamdar, president, Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagara Abhimanigala Balaga. addressing mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

To commemorate the 149th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the members of Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagara Abhimanigala Balaga will release a book on freedom fighters from the Kalyana Karnataka region and also organise a photography exhibition in Kalaburagi on October 31.

Girishgowda B. Inamdar, president of the Abhimanigala Balaga, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that the exhibition would display photographs of 700 persons from Kalyana Karnataka region who had contributed to the emancipation of Kalyana Karnataka region (earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka region) from the Nizam rule. The exhibited pictures will have a brief description with details of their achievements, gathered from official and family sources.

Dakshayani S. Appa, chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, would preside over the function.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil would inaugurate the exhibition, and Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre would release the book on the freedom fighters.

The Balaga would also confer the ‘Kalyana Kayaka Ratna’ Award to eight persons for their contributions in various fields.

Published - October 26, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / photography

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.