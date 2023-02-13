Abductors donate money to temple hundi

February 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The abductors of the Nanjangud industrialists, who were nabbed by the police within a week of the crime, have claimed that they have donated around ₹50,000 of the ransom money to a temple hundi.

Police said the abductors, who had released the industrialist and his son after receiving a ransom of ₹ 35 lakh, had made an offering of ₹50,000 from the same to the hundi of a local temple “to prevent any harm from befalling them”.

The police had managed to recover as much as ₹ 21.10 lakh from the ransom money extracted by the kidnappers.

A senior police official said the police was not planning to seize the donation made by the abductors to the temple. “We generally do not recover such money that has been offered to the temple hundis”, said a senior police official.