Abduction of newborn: Six people arrested in Arkalgud

Police officers say a married woman’s desire to have a baby was the cause for child’s abduction

Disappointment over not having a baby, even after a few years of her wedding, forced a woman to allegedly abduct a newborn from a hospital in Arkalgud recently. Now the woman and her family members have been arrested.

A newborn boy of Yasmin and Sural Ali, a couple from Assam, went missing from the government hospital at Arkalgud on March 13. The Arkalgud police took up the investigation after registering a case.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press conference in Hassan on Monday, said that six people had been arrested in connection with the case.

“The accused woman was under pressure from her family to have a baby. She, along with her family members and a friend, abducted the baby from the hospital,” the officer said.

Four people, including two women, entered the hospital in the guise of staff members. One of them was wearing the staff uniform. They lifted the baby and escaped in a car, that belonged to a friend. The arrested include the woman, who wanted a baby, her mother, her brother, her sister, a friend, and the driver of the car, the officer said.

The baby has now been handed over to Ms. Yasmin and Mr. Sural Ali, through the Child Welfare Committee. They have been working at an estate near Arkalgud.