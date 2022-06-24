Abducted boy reunited with parents

Police tight-lipped; details tomorrow

A 12 year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a few miscreants on Thursday evening was reunited with parents the same night.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, who confirmed the incident, did not disclose additional details and reserved it for a detailed briefing on Saturday.

While there are speculations that the boy was abducted for ransom and was subsequently released by the miscreants, the police are tight-lipped about the details.

The boy was allegedly picked by a few miscreants when he was cycling near his house, and bundled into a vehicle which sped away.

Though there are claims that there were eyewitnesses to the incident and have shared the information with the police the details are sketchy and border on speculation.

The police was apparently informed by the rescued boy about the colour of the vehicle apart from fragments of their conversation. Every aspect pertaining to the case and follow up procedures are in place, said the Commissioner.