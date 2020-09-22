Abbas Melinamani passes away

HUBBALLI

Writer Abbas Melinamani from Bagalkot, a recipient of various literary awards including the Dr. Gorur Literary Award, died of a cardiac arrest in Chitradurga on Tuesday.

A teacher by profession, Abbas Melinami had settled down in Bagalkot after retiring from service as a lecturer at the Government PU College in Ilkal.

He has nine collections of stories, three collections of poems, three story volumes, one novel and three collections of articles to his credit. He had also edited nine books.

His stories were published in several mainstream Kannada newspapers. And, the Kannada Sahitya Datti Prashasti is among the many literary awards that he won.

Melinamani had gone to his daughter’s house in Chitradurga when he suffered the heart attack. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.