‘Aarohana’ cultural fest begins in Dharwad

A two-day annual cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ began at SDM Biomedical Research Institute in Dharwad with a formal inauguration by Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar on Friday.

Inaugurating the cultural festival, Dr. Niranjan Kumar emphasised the need for extracurricular activities along with curricular activities and the need for healthy competition among themselves.

Dr. Kumar said that accepting one’s mistakes would help students to move forward. A comprehensive education would help one in having a clear purpose in life and aim for global growth, he said.

Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan gave away the prizes to winners of various competitions. Registrar Chidendra M. Shettar, Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu, Research Director K. Satyamoorthy, Principal Ajaykumar Oli, and others were present.

Along with competitions, various cultural programmes will be presented by the students during the cultural festival.

