ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aarohana’ cultural fest begins in Dharwad

Published - August 24, 2024 06:00 am IST - HUBBALLI

Two-day annual cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ begins at SDM Biomedical Research Institute in Dharwad with formal inauguration by Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan giving away prizes to winners of competitions during the inauguration of the two-day cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day annual cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ began at SDM Biomedical Research Institute in Dharwad with a formal inauguration by Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the cultural festival, Dr. Niranjan Kumar emphasised the need for extracurricular activities along with curricular activities and the need for healthy competition among themselves.

Dr. Kumar said that accepting one’s mistakes would help students to move forward. A comprehensive education would help one in having a clear purpose in life and aim for global growth, he said.

Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan gave away the prizes to winners of various competitions. Registrar Chidendra M. Shettar, Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu, Research Director K. Satyamoorthy, Principal Ajaykumar Oli, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Along with competitions, various cultural programmes will be presented by the students during the cultural festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US