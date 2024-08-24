GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Aarohana’ cultural fest begins in Dharwad

Two-day annual cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ begins at SDM Biomedical Research Institute in Dharwad with formal inauguration by Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar

Published - August 24, 2024 06:00 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan giving away prizes to winners of competitions during the inauguration of the two-day cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ in Dharwad on Friday.

Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan giving away prizes to winners of competitions during the inauguration of the two-day cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-day annual cultural festival ‘Aarohana’ began at SDM Biomedical Research Institute in Dharwad with a formal inauguration by Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar on Friday.

Inaugurating the cultural festival, Dr. Niranjan Kumar emphasised the need for extracurricular activities along with curricular activities and the need for healthy competition among themselves.

Dr. Kumar said that accepting one’s mistakes would help students to move forward. A comprehensive education would help one in having a clear purpose in life and aim for global growth, he said.

Executive Director of SDM University Padmalatha Niranjan gave away the prizes to winners of various competitions. Registrar Chidendra M. Shettar, Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu, Research Director K. Satyamoorthy, Principal Ajaykumar Oli, and others were present.

Along with competitions, various cultural programmes will be presented by the students during the cultural festival.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.