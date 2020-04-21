Karnataka

Aapthamitra Sahayavani to answer all doubts

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa will launch a helpline – Apthamitra Sahayavani – aimed at answering all doubts of the people with regard to COVID-19.

Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar said the helpline, which can also be accessed through a mobile app prepared by Infosys, will have an estimated 2,000 medical professionals answering calls. The helpline is scheduled to be launched on Wednesday. “We will start with 400 people and eventually scale it up to 2,000. We will have people working in three shifts attending to calls round the clock,” he said. He said postgraduate medical students and house surgeons will work for the helpline voluntarily.

