Aapthamitra Sahayavani to answer all doubts

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa will launch a helpline – Apthamitra Sahayavani – aimed at answering all doubts of the people with regard to COVID-19.
Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar said the helpline, which can also be accessed through a mobile app prepared by Infosys, will have an estimated 2,000 medical professionals answering calls. The helpline is scheduled to be launched on Wednesday. “We will start with 400 people and eventually scale it up to 2,000. We will have people working in three shifts attending to calls round the clock,” he said. He said postgraduate medical students and house surgeons will work for the helpline voluntarily.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.